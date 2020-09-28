Advertisement

Iraqi officials: 3 dead, 2 wounded in Baghdad rocket attack

The rocket targeted the international airport but struck a residential home close by on Monday, two security officials said.
By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say three Iraqi civilians have been killed and two severely wounded after a katyusha rocket hit near the vicinity of Baghdad airport.

The officials requested anonymity in line with regulations.

The attack is the latest in a spate of rocket and mortar attacks to target the American presence in Iraq, including the U.S. embassy in the heavily fortified Green Zone.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

