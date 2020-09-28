Dover-Foxcroft Police Chief posted bail following court appearance Friday

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The Dover-Foxcroft Police Chief posted bail Friday after making his first court appearance.

Bail was set at five thousand dollars.

Ryan Reardon went before a judge via video conference from Penobscot County Jail on Friday afternoon.

Reardon is charged with aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Court documents state last month, Reardon got into an argument with a woman he was having an affair with, choked her, and threw her to the floor.

The woman told authorities he blamed her for ruining his life, saying he was going to lose his job.

According to the documents, Reardon then tried to strangle her again, came at her with a gun, then put the gun in his mouth.

Reardon can’t have contact with the alleged victim, have any weapons, and must undergo a mental health evaluation.

He’s due back in court in Piscataquis County in November.

