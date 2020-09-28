Advertisement

Church in Oakland sparks concern over large gathering

Kingdom Life Church held a Worship Night Saturday.
Kingdom Life Church
Kingdom Life Church(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - After cancelling their annual Tenacious Love conference, Kingdom Life Church in Oakland planned a new event in its place.

On Saturday, the church held a Worship Night and welcomed pastor Sean Feucht as their guest.

Feucht has been traveling across the country holding worship events.

“I’ve never been a metrics guy, 17 years of ministry and we’ve never counted what we’ve had," said Senior Pastor Jamie Dickson. "We set the spaces up and we invite families in.”

According to the Morning Sentinel, a call came in to the Oakland police department around 7 PM expressing concern over the size of the gathering.

State guidelines currently limit indoor events to a maximum of 50 people and outdoor events to 100 people.

Senior Pastor Jamie Dickson says they refrained from publicizing the service and followed guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We didn’t put it online, only our local community was invited, thinking that we could keep it real small,” Dickson said. “Rows 6-feet apart, masks at the door, personal hand sanitizer at the door, we put people in different locations, we had arrows on the floor, we had max capacity in bathrooms.”

Dickson says he is not sure exactly how many people attended, but that he did notify the town of the event.

Officials have not said if the church violated the guidelines, either.

But the Maine CDC says their health inspection program does not license churches so they haven’t issued any citations to any places of worship.

“I think right now is what I realize is that we’re gonna have to definitely make some changes and adjustments," Dickson said. "Communities are hyper vigilant and they’re concerned about coronavirus and we want everyone to know that we are as well.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

US to ship millions of tests in push to reopen K-12 schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump plans to announce Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week and urging governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Coronavirus

You can relieve work-from-home stress with things around the house

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Health and wellness expert Stephanie Mansour says common household items can be used to help ease the stress.

National Politics

Federal judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts, echoing others

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge in Philadelphia joined others Monday in ordering the U.S. Postal Service to halt recent cuts that critics say are causing mail delays and threatening the integrity of the presidential election.

Coronavirus

How to help work-from-home body woes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Sometimes working from home can be a pain on your body, but there are simple ways to take the pressure off a stiff back.

Latest News

News

Camden-Rockport 8th grade class in quarantine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Positive case associated with Camden-Rockport MIddle School results in quarantine of entire 8th grade class and 12 teachers

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
There were no new deaths reported Monday.

Coronavirus

Hotel workers struggle amid COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Hotel employees are getting hit hard as coronavirus-related layoffs and furloughs continue.

Coronavirus

As suicides rise, Army brass reassessing outreach

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
On top of the pressure of nearly two decades of war, virus-related isolation, financial disruptions, remote schooling and loss of child care all happening almost overnight has strained troops and families.

Coronavirus

India’s confirmed coronavirus tally reaches 6 million cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Health Ministry reported 82,170 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, driving the overall total to 6,074,703.

National

Mother of SC teacher who died from COVID-19 dies of virus complications weeks after daughter

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
Shirley Bannister had lost her daughter Demi on Sept. 7 and was put in the hospital because of COVID-19 a couple of days later, a family member said.