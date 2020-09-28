Church in Oakland sparks concern over large gathering

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - After cancelling their annual Tenacious Love conference, Kingdom Life Church in Oakland planned a new event in its place.

On Saturday, the church held a Worship Night and welcomed pastor Sean Feucht as their guest.

Feucht has been traveling across the country holding worship events.

“I’ve never been a metrics guy, 17 years of ministry and we’ve never counted what we’ve had," said Senior Pastor Jamie Dickson. "We set the spaces up and we invite families in.”

According to the Morning Sentinel, a call came in to the Oakland police department around 7 PM expressing concern over the size of the gathering.

State guidelines currently limit indoor events to a maximum of 50 people and outdoor events to 100 people.

Senior Pastor Jamie Dickson says they refrained from publicizing the service and followed guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We didn’t put it online, only our local community was invited, thinking that we could keep it real small,” Dickson said. “Rows 6-feet apart, masks at the door, personal hand sanitizer at the door, we put people in different locations, we had arrows on the floor, we had max capacity in bathrooms.”

Dickson says he is not sure exactly how many people attended, but that he did notify the town of the event.

Officials have not said if the church violated the guidelines, either.

But the Maine CDC says their health inspection program does not license churches so they haven’t issued any citations to any places of worship.

“I think right now is what I realize is that we’re gonna have to definitely make some changes and adjustments," Dickson said. "Communities are hyper vigilant and they’re concerned about coronavirus and we want everyone to know that we are as well.”

