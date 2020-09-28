Camden-Rockport 8th grade class in quarantine

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - All 8th graders and a dozen teachers at Camden-Rockport Middle Schools are under quarantine after a person associated with the school tested positive for coronavirus.

Deb McIntyre, the Assistant Superintendent of MDAD 28 tells WABI that starting Monday, all of the students in 8th grade have to quarantine for 14 days.

The time teachers are in quarantine could vary since they are considered essential workers. The school is looking into the possibility of teachers being able to return with a negative test result depending on how close in contact they were with the affected individual.

“This is a single case," says McIntyre. “We are confident that all of the safety measures and protocols we’ve put into place will result in our students being able to continue attending school safely."

Students at Camden-Rockport Middle School have the option of attending in person five days a week or learning remotely.

