Variably Cloudy, Warm & More Humid Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Sunday will be a warm and more humid day as a cold front slowly approaches the region. We’ll see a gray start to the day with low clouds and areas of fog early but this will burn off and give way to variably cloudy skies by late morning through the afternoon for inland locations. Coastal areas will likely see the clouds remain prevalent through the day. Temperatures today will be in the 70s to near 80° inland and mid to upper 60s along the coast. Dewpoints will climb to the upper 50s to low 60s across the state. We’ll see the chance for some scattered showers tonight especially after midnight as a disturbance approaches from the south. Temperatures will drop back to the upper 50s to mid-60s for nighttime lows.

A disturbance approaching from the south will move through the area Monday giving us a chance of scattered showers throughout the day. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions for our Monday. Temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-60s to low 70s, with dewpoints in the mid-60s on average. Tuesday will be similar with mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions. We’ll see the chance for a few scattered showers Tuesday as well but at this point the shower chances for Tuesday look pretty minimal. Tuesday’s temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s for inland areas and mid to upper 60s along the coast. A cold front will slowly move into the state on Wednesday finally bringing the entire state a steady, possibly heavy rainfall. It looks like there could be a second round of steady, possibly heavy rain for Wednesday night into Thursday morning as well. Indications are that we could be measuring the rainfall from Wednesday to Thursday between 1″-3″ total so that is some great news with the current drought situation across the state.

Today: Low clouds and fog early then variably cloudy, warm and more humid. Highs between 72°-79° inland and mid to upper 60s along the coast. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers mainly after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows between 59°-65°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Monday: Areas of fog early then mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers. Highs between 65°-74°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Few scattered showers possible. Highs in the 70s inland, mid to upper 60s coast.

Wednesday: Rain likely. Humid. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Morning rain tapering to showers. Less humid. Highs in the 60s.

