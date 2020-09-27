Advertisement

Variably Cloudy, Warm & More Humid Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Sunday will be a warm and more humid day as a cold front slowly approaches the region. We’ll see a gray start to the day with low clouds and areas of fog early but this will burn off and give way to variably cloudy skies by late morning through the afternoon for inland locations. Coastal areas will likely see the clouds remain prevalent through the day.  Temperatures today will be in the 70s to near 80° inland and mid to upper 60s along the coast. Dewpoints will climb to the upper 50s to low 60s across the state. We’ll see the chance for some scattered showers tonight especially after midnight as a disturbance approaches from the south. Temperatures will drop back to the upper 50s to mid-60s for nighttime lows.

A disturbance approaching from the south will move through the area Monday giving us a chance of scattered showers throughout the day. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions for our Monday. Temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-60s to low 70s, with dewpoints in the mid-60s on average. Tuesday will be similar with mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions. We’ll see the chance for a few scattered showers Tuesday as well but at this point the shower chances for Tuesday look pretty minimal. Tuesday’s temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s for inland areas and mid to upper 60s along the coast. A cold front will slowly move into the state on Wednesday finally bringing the entire state a steady, possibly heavy rainfall. It looks like there could be a second round of steady, possibly heavy rain for Wednesday night into Thursday morning as well. Indications are that we could be measuring the rainfall from Wednesday to Thursday between 1″-3″ total so that is some great news with the current drought situation across the state.

Today: Low clouds and fog early then variably cloudy, warm and more humid. Highs between 72°-79° inland and mid to upper 60s along the coast. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers mainly after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows between 59°-65°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Monday: Areas of fog early then mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers. Highs between 65°-74°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Few scattered showers possible. Highs in the 70s inland, mid to upper 60s coast.

Wednesday: Rain likely. Humid. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Morning rain tapering to showers. Less humid. Highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Patchy Fog Tonight, Variably Cloudy, Mild & More Humid Sunday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
A southerly breeze on the back side of high pressure located over the Canadian Maritimes will bring increasing humidity into Maine and the rest of New England the next couple of days. The increasing low- level moisture will cause fog and patchy low clouds to form tonight, with low temps holding in the unseasonably mild 50s.

Forecast

Patchy Fog Tonight, Variably Cloudy, Mild & More Humid Sunday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Patchy Fog Tonight, Variably Cloudy, Mild & More Humid Sunday

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Sunny & Warmer Today

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A warm front will lift northward through the state this morning. A southerly breeze behind the front will usher warmer and more humid air into the region for the weekend.

Forecast

Partly Sunny & Unseasonably Mild both Weekend Days

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
A moisture starved warm front will bring little more than a few clouds to Maine as it slowly works north across the state tonight and early tomorrow morning. Tonight, will be rather mild as low temps hold in the mid 40s to low 50s, under a mostly to partly clear sky.

Latest News

Forecast

Partly Sunny & Unseasonably Mild both Weekend Days

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
|
Partly Sunny & Unseasonably Mild both Weekend Days

Forecast

A Pleasant Afternoon Ahead, Warmer This Weekend

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A cold front will be stalled just south of our state today. High pressure building into the region will bring us a pleasant day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures a bit cooler than yesterday.

Forecast

Mix of Sun & Clouds, Pleasant Today

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A cold front will be stalled just south of our state today. High pressure building into the region will bring us a pleasant day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures a bit cooler than yesterday.

Forecast

Partly Sunny & Mild Today

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:35 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
A weak and somewhat moisture starved cold front will stall across Maine this morning before returning north as a warm front this afternoon and evening.

Forecast

Partly Sunny & Mild Friday, Fair & Warm Saturday

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT
|
Partly Sunny & Mild Friday, Fair & Warm Saturday

Forecast

Partly Sunny & Mild This Afternoon

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A weak cold front will cross the state this afternoon. The front doesn’t have much moisture with it so there’s just a slight chance of a few isolated showers this afternoon and evening but overall it looks like the bulk of the day will be dry with partly sunny skies.