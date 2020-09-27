Advertisement

Off-duty nurse saves man involved in motorcycle crash on I-295

Police say 33-year-old Aaric Rowe of South Portland was thrown from his motorcycle and was suffering severe injuries to his leg.
An off-duty nurse from Maine Medical Center in Portland was in the right place at the right time Saturday when a man suffered injuries after crashing his motorcycle.
An off-duty nurse from Maine Medical Center in Portland was in the right place at the right time Saturday when a man suffered injuries after crashing his motorcycle.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - An off-duty nurse from Maine Medical Center in Portland was in the right place at the right time Saturday when a man suffered injuries after crashing his motorcycle.

Maine State Police responded to the crash on Interstate 295 in the area of mile 7 Saturday just before 6:00 p.m.

Police say 33-year-old Aaric Rowe of South Portland was thrown from his motorcycle and was suffering severe injuries to his leg.

The nurse who happened to be in area, jumped into action.

She applied a tourniquet to Rowe’s leg, which saved his life until first responders arrived on scene.

Rowe was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

Good Smartian Saves a Life. On Saturday September 26, 2020 at approximately 5:40 pm Maine State Police Troop B received...

Posted by Maine State Police - Headquarters on Sunday, September 27, 2020

