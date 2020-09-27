Advertisement

Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm Celebrates National Alpaca Farm Day

The farm used the day as a chance to teach people the lesser known benefits of the alpaca.
Visitors got a chance to see the animals up-close.
Visitors got a chance to see the animals up-close.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - Farms across the country gave people a chance to learn more about the alpaca, including one right here in Maine.

Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm opened it’s doors and took visitors on a special tour, where they could learn about the numerous applications for their fiber and see the alpacas, including two newborns, up close.

The farm took safety precautions, such as social distancing and recommending masks, to ensure that guests could have a safe and fun experience.

The owners of the farm say they were happy to provide a learning experience for so many people.

“And we want to show people that it’s a sustainable animal that’s something that you can enjoy, their product, which is their fiber, but no harm comes to the animal,” said Corry Pratt, who co-owns the farm with her wife, Robin. While the benefit of the fiber is clear, what the Pratts really love is getting to spend time with the animals.

“We get to have that animal with us for it’s lifetime, which in a lot of cases, is twenty, twenty plus years."

And if you want to check out the alpacas for yourself, the farm is open for visits Tuesday through Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Common Ground Country Fair goes completely virtual amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
The Common Ground Country Fair, held in unity each year, faced a tough decision when it came to holding this years fair because of COVID. MOFGA, the organization responsible for the fair, decided to go all virtual.

News

Off-duty nurse saves man involved in motorcycle crash on I-295

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
An off-duty nurse from Maine Medical Center in Portland was in the right place at the right time Saturday when a man suffered injuries after crashing his motorcycle.

News

Body of Buxton man located after water rescue in Orono

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A passerby swam out to help McCleary, but was unsuccessful.

News

Officials respond to water rescue on Stillwater River in Orono

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Officials are currently on the Stillwater River in Orono for a reported water rescue.

Latest News

News

Annual S.W. Collins Anytime 5k Harvest Race goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago
The S-W Collins Anytime 5k Harvest Race also went virtual this year. The event's director says they normally do the race in the spring around June but had to postpone it due to COVID 19.

News

Potato truck fire in Bridgewater Saturday under investigation

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine State Police and local fire departments responded to a potato truck fire earlier today in Bridgewater.

News

4th Annual Pink Pumpkin Event Raises Money for Cancer Research

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
On top of pumpkins, this year's event had a special raffle, masks, and t-shirts, with all proceeds going to Champion the Cure.

News

20th Annual Beth C. Wright Walk for Life Held in Addison

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
While the walk was held in Addison, others could take part virtually from across the state.

News

SPCA continues no lost pets campaign by microchipping animals

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
During today's Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce Autumn Gold Celebration at Harbor Park the SPCA set up a tent, and was encouraging anyone wanting to have their dog or cat microchipped to stop by.

News

Local bike group rides for firefighter recently diagnosed with ALS

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT
|
By Connor Clement
A local hero in his community and a beloved member of his family, life changed in the blink of an eye for Jimmy Flannery when he was recently diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's Disease, otherwise known as ALS.