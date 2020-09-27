Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm Celebrates National Alpaca Farm Day

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - Farms across the country gave people a chance to learn more about the alpaca, including one right here in Maine.

Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm opened it’s doors and took visitors on a special tour, where they could learn about the numerous applications for their fiber and see the alpacas, including two newborns, up close.

The farm took safety precautions, such as social distancing and recommending masks, to ensure that guests could have a safe and fun experience.

The owners of the farm say they were happy to provide a learning experience for so many people.

“And we want to show people that it’s a sustainable animal that’s something that you can enjoy, their product, which is their fiber, but no harm comes to the animal,” said Corry Pratt, who co-owns the farm with her wife, Robin. While the benefit of the fiber is clear, what the Pratts really love is getting to spend time with the animals.

“We get to have that animal with us for it’s lifetime, which in a lot of cases, is twenty, twenty plus years."

And if you want to check out the alpacas for yourself, the farm is open for visits Tuesday through Sunday.

