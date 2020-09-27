Much Needed Rain this Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A southerly breeze on the back side of high pressure located over the Canadian Maritimes will continue to pump low level moisture up into Maine tonight and that will lead to clouds, patchy fog and drizzle working inland as the night progresses. Temps tonight will be very mild for the tail end of September as lows hold in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A weak storm and upper level disturbance will bring scattered showers to Maine tomorrow as it slides north through New England. Showers will taper off later tomorrow once the weak storm and upper trough lift north into Canada. Tuesday will be a generally cloudy day, with just the chance for a few widely scattered showers.

A strong upper level trough moving into the Southeast will cause a storm to lift north along a cold front moving east through New England later Tuesday night and part of Wednesday. The storm will likely bring a steady and possibly heavy rain to our region as it lifts north just to our west. Another bundle of energy aloft diving into the Southeast will cause another rather potent storm to form along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline later Wednesday, with the storm then lifting north through New England later Wednesday night and Thursday. The storm will likely bring another round of steady and at times heavy rain to the Pine Tree State and by later this week much of our region will likely have picked up between 1.5″ and 4.0″ of much needed rain. At this point in time it appears drier and cooler conditions will return to Maine Friday as high pressure briefly builds into the Northeast. Some of the computer models indicate than another upper level trough will drop into the Northeast and bring another round of showers to Maine Saturday.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, patchy fog and drizzle developing, with a south wind between 5 and 10 mph and low temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers likely, with a south breeze between 7 and 15 mph and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, widely scattered showers, with a southerly breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Breezy, with periods of rain and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Periods of rain, likely heavy at times, with high temps in the 60s.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

