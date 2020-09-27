Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more recoveries

No new deaths are being reported.
Maine CDC data for Sunday, September 27
Maine CDC data for Sunday, September 27
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 33 new cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday.

The overall total is now 5,288, with five still yet to be classified.

No new deaths are being reported.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 140.

There are 581 active cases, down one from Saturday.

29 more recoveries are being reported, for a total of 4,567.

For the second day in a row, York County is reporting twelve new cases of the virus, for a total of 1,165.

Officials continue to monitor several outbreaks there.

Oxford County is reporting seven new cases.

Androscoggin has five new cases.

Cumberland, Penobscot, Somerset, Sagdahoc, and Franklin each have one new case.

Maine CDC data for Sunday, September 27


