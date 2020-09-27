Common Ground Country Fair goes completely virtual amid pandemic

UNITY, Maine (WABI) -

The Common Ground Country Fair, held in unity each year, faced a tough decision when it came to holding this years fair because of COVID. MOFGA, the organization responsible for the fair, decided to go all virtual.

Fair Director April Boucher spoke to us about the new version of the Maine tradition.

“It was quite a decision, you know way back in May of course we were tracking covid-19 and looking because it actually takes a full year to plan the Common Ground Country Fair, actually we already start planning the next year as the current fair is going on.”

Typically in a normal year the fair garners over 60,000 people over the course of three days, so there were definitely concerns about what it would look like, but April and her team remained optimistic.

“We knew it was going to be a brand new adventure that we never really done before but all that hard work would be totally worthwhile.”

Although people couldn’t see the vendors or look at their products in person, MOFGA made sure that demonstrations would be available via live stream, and products from the vendors made accessible through an online store.

“You know we can’t see them in person so it feels very rewarding to being like yes we’re still here and there is that part of normalcy and where we can still grow in a safe way while taking care of each other.”

As far as next years fair and future plans, April and her team are going to consider everything moving forward especially given how much positive feedback they received from this years online venture.

“It’s something that post fair we’re gonna really look at like ok we have this wonderful new skill set, these wonderful new friends that have really helped us and how can we integrate this in the future.”

For more information on the fair or MOFGA please visit their website https://fair.mofga.org/

