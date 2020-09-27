Body of Buxton man located after water rescue in Orono

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say they have recovered the body of a man who jumped off the Brandon M. Silk Memorial Bridge in Orono Saturday night.

A large-scale rescue team arrived on scene just before 5:00 p.m. to attempt to locate him.

19-year-old Regan McCleary of Buxton was found in the Stillwater River by rescue crews around 7:00 p.m.

A passerby swam out to help McCleary, but was unsuccessful.

We spoke with a witness to the incident Saturday night who described McCleary in the water calling for help.

“We thought to call 911 so me and my dad we rushed down to the river bank and we see this guy drowning, and he’s real struggling. My dad takes off his pants and shirt and swims out there to try and save him. And my dad is telling him to roll on his back and keep his head up. He was obviously trying but he was just too exhausted."

The incident remains under investigation.

