Body of missing Portland man recovered Saturday evening

DENMARK, Maine (WMTW) - Maine Game Wardens recovered the body of a Portland man yesterday evening who was camping near Pleasant Mountain.

The body of 29-year-old Samuel Kern was discovered less than a mile away from his vehicle, and near the trailhead on Pleasant Mountain.

Officials say Kern had told his family he had planned to do some camping beginning on September 18th...

After his family could not contact him earlier this week, a missing person report was filed.

Soon after Warden’s began searching the area.

His death is not considered suspicious at this time.

