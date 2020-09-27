Advertisement

Body of missing Portland man recovered Saturday evening

Officials say his death is not considered suspicious at this time.
Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife
Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife(Gray tv)
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENMARK, Maine (WMTW) - Maine Game Wardens recovered the body of a Portland man yesterday evening who was camping near Pleasant Mountain.

The body of 29-year-old Samuel Kern was discovered less than a mile away from his vehicle, and near the trailhead on Pleasant Mountain.

Officials say Kern had told his family he had planned to do some camping beginning on September 18th...

After his family could not contact him earlier this week, a missing person report was filed.

Soon after Warden’s began searching the area.

His death is not considered suspicious at this time.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm Celebrates National Alpaca Farm Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
The farm took a variety of guests on a tour that outlined the habits and benefits of the alpaca.

News

Common Ground Country Fair goes completely virtual amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
The Common Ground Country Fair, held in unity each year, faced a tough decision when it came to holding this years fair because of COVID. MOFGA, the organization responsible for the fair, decided to go all virtual.

News

Off-duty nurse saves man involved in motorcycle crash on I-295

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
An off-duty nurse from Maine Medical Center in Portland was in the right place at the right time Saturday when a man suffered injuries after crashing his motorcycle.

News

Body of Buxton man located after water rescue in Orono

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A passerby swam out to help McCleary, but was unsuccessful.

Latest News

News

Officials respond to water rescue on Stillwater River in Orono

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Officials are currently on the Stillwater River in Orono for a reported water rescue.

News

Annual S.W. Collins Anytime 5k Harvest Race goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 23 hours ago
The S-W Collins Anytime 5k Harvest Race also went virtual this year. The event's director says they normally do the race in the spring around June but had to postpone it due to COVID 19.

News

Potato truck fire in Bridgewater Saturday under investigation

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine State Police and local fire departments responded to a potato truck fire earlier today in Bridgewater.

News

4th Annual Pink Pumpkin Event Raises Money for Cancer Research

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Mains
On top of pumpkins, this year's event had a special raffle, masks, and t-shirts, with all proceeds going to Champion the Cure.

News

20th Annual Beth C. Wright Walk for Life Held in Addison

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Mains
While the walk was held in Addison, others could take part virtually from across the state.

News

SPCA continues no lost pets campaign by microchipping animals

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT
|
By Connor Clement
During today's Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce Autumn Gold Celebration at Harbor Park the SPCA set up a tent, and was encouraging anyone wanting to have their dog or cat microchipped to stop by.