Advertisement

Blanket pulled out of 12-foot python’s mouth

Veterinarians saved a Nevada woman’s pet python after it swallowed a blanket.
Veterinarians saved a Nevada woman’s pet python after it swallowed a blanket.(Source: KSNV via CNN)
By KSNV Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) – Meet Aurora, a 7-year-old, 12-foot python who still has a few feet left to grow.

Her owner Jennifer Wessel is a lover of exotic animals and recently added the serpent to her family of pets.

WARNING: The following video contains strong language:

But they recently had a close call that could have cost Aurora her life.

“When she was eating her rabbit, she actually accidentally ate the blanket with the rabbit, because it more than likely just kind of smelt like her food,” Wessel said.

Wessel noticed Aurora was unusually enlarged and that her blanket was missing.

“These guys cannot – they’re not made to digest that fabric, and they have a very special digestive system,” she said.

But Wessel said she knew just where to go: the Las Vegas Veterinary Specialty Center.

“Her stomach was completely full, so there was no way that she would have been able to eat anything, so she would probably eventually starve to death,” Dr. Nicole Smee said.

Smee said in all her years she’s never had a case like this one.

For this exotic reptile, Smee said surgery was too risky, and that their best option was to perform an endoscopy, also known as scoping.

They took a flexible tube with a camera attached and stuck it down Aurora’s throat and into her stomach, where they inserted a grasping tool that helped them pull the blanket from her belly.

“We had no idea how big the blanket was until that thing started coming out, and we saw how big her jaws would actually open. It was incredible,” Smee said.

Smee and her staff were on edge, but the procedure took about 30 minutes and Aurora will live to slither another day.

“We’re just so thankful that everything went well, and I’m still able to provide this baby what she needs,” Wessel said.

Copyright 2020 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Some Breonna Taylor protesters out past curfew, fires set

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
People in the crowd also chanted “No justice, no peace” as cars honked along a busy downtown artery in this Kentucky city that has seen more than 120 days of demonstrations over the death of the 26-year-old Black woman in a police raid gone wrong.

News

Body of Buxton man located after water rescue in Orono

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A passerby swam out to help McCleary, but was unsuccessful.

National

Late night protest in Portland, Oregon, declared unlawful

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly late Saturday, forcing protesters from downtown Portland, Oregon, and making several arrests, just hours after demonstrations earlier in the day ended without many reports of violence.

National

Black Lives Matter group holds counter-protest near right-wing rally in Portland

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Protesters say they are relying on strength in numbers to show that hate is not welcome in the Oregon city.

Latest News

National

Right-wing Proud Boys group rallies in Portland, Oregon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The group is classified by city and state leaders as empowering racism, intolerance and hate.

National

Man charged after 3-year-old girl dies at sleepover in NYC

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCBS Staff
Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma. The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and if foul play was involved.

National

Family wants answers after 3-year-old dies at sleepover in NYC

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma. The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and if foul play was involved.

National

Texas boy, 6, dies from brain-eating amoeba

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The investigation into his death included water sample tests conducted by health officials, which led to the detection of the brain-eating amoeba.

National Politics

Lawmakers call for shutdown of Georgia detention site due to alleged unnecessary surgeries

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Many of the allegations were first revealed in a complaint filed by a nurse at the detention center, who alleged that many detained women were given hysterectomies or other procedures that they did not understand or agree to.

National

Woman tried to abduct child after claiming to be CPS worker, W. Va. mother says

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCHS Staff
The sheriff’s department is looking for the suspect, but she was wearing a surgical mask, which is making it harder to identify her.