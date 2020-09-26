WinterKids making changes to help keep kids active during the pandemic

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - WinterKids knows it is more important than ever for kids to be outside and active, so the group is making some changes to keep its program going during the pandemic.

“Our programs have pretty much will stay intact, they look different in terms of how we’re delivering them. so we’re still working in classrooms all over Maine but we are making sure we provide far more resources for our “parent teachers” at home," said Julie Mulkern of WinterKids.

The WinterKids app is now available with a new version coming out in November -encouraging kids of all ages to get outside and try a new winter sport.

We are always looking for more businesses to work with to help get kids outside and active during the wintertime! Learn... Posted by WinterKids on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.