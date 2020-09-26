Advertisement

SPCA continues no lost pets campaign by microchipping animals

The cost thanks to a grant they just received is only thirty dollars and that covers your pets registration for life.
By Connor Clement
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) -

The SPCA of Hancock County in Trenton is continuing it’s no lost pets campaign by offering microchipping, which registers all of your animals information in a database in case they go missing.

During today’s Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce Autumn Gold Celebration at Harbor Park the SPCA set up a tent, and was encouraging anyone wanting to have their dog or cat microchipped to stop by.

Executive Director Kaitlyn Mullen was at the tent and spoke with us about why she encourages microchipping.

“Animals that are microchipped are returned to owners within hours at almost a 97 percent success rate, animals without microchips or whose registration have expired we have less than 10 percent of those guys who ever make it back to their original owners, just there’s no information as to who to contact.”

If you are interested in having your animal microchipped or anything the SPCA is up to, please visit https://www.spcahancockcounty.org/.

