Potato truck fire in Bridgewater Saturday under investigation

BRIDGEWATER, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police and local fire departments responded to a potato truck fire earlier today in Bridgewater.

Officials arrived on US Route one in Bridgewater around noon today to a potato truck engulfed in flames.

Luckily the fire was put out and they were able to save most of the load.

Officials say the driver noticed the truck was smoking before pulling over.

Where they realized the truck beginning to catch fire.

No was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

