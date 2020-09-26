Patchy Fog Tonight, Variably Cloudy, Mild & More Humid Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A southerly breeze on the back side of high pressure located over the Canadian Maritimes will bring increasing humidity into Maine and the rest of New England the next couple of days. The increasing low- level moisture will cause fog and patchy low clouds to form tonight, with low temps holding in the unseasonably mild 50s. The southerly wind will continue to draw moisture up into New England tomorrow and that will cause the sky to range from partly to mostly cloudy once the fog burns off. High temps tomorrow will hold in the mid 60s to very low 70s near the coast, but will climb into the mid to upper 70s north of the Bangor Region.

A weak storm and upper level disturbance will bring scattered showers to Maine Monday as it slides north through New England. A much stronger upper level trough moving into the Northeast and a couple of developing storms lifting north through New England will bring our region a better chance of seeing some steadier rain beginning later Tuesday and continuing into Thursday. The storms and upper level trough will likely bring a couple of periods of steadier and possibly heavy rain to Maine, with Wednesday into early Thursday likely being the time frame that the heaviest rain will fall. The potential is there for 1 to 3″ of rain to fall across our region next week, and that would be great news for helping put a dent in our current drought conditions.

At this point in time it appears drier and cooler conditions will return to Maine Friday as high pressure briefly builds into the Northeast. Some of the computer models indicate than another upper level trough will drop into the Northeast and bring another round of showers to Maine next Saturday.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, patchy fog developing, with a south wind between 5 and 10 mph and low temps in the 50s to near 60.

Sunday: Patchy fog then partly to mostly cloudy, with a south wind between 8 and 16 mph and high temps in the mid to upper 60s at the coast and 70s inland.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers likely, with a south breeze between 8 and 18 mph and high temps in the upper 60s and 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, possible scattered showers and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Blustery, with periods of rain likely and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Periods of rain possible, mainly early, with high temps in the 60s.

