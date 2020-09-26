Advertisement

Partly to Mostly Sunny & Warmer Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front will lift northward through the state this morning. A southerly breeze behind the front will usher warmer and more humid air into the region for the weekend. We’ll start with some low clouds and fog in spots this morning but this will give way to partly to mostly sunny skies as the morning progresses. Highs will run well above average today with temperatures reaching the 70s to near 80° inland. The southerly breeze will keep it cooler along the coast where temperatures will likely remain in the mid to upper 60s for highs. Low clouds and areas of fog will develop overnight tonight. Temperatures will be mild tonight with lows in the mid-50s to around 60°.

Sunday will be a warm and more humid day as a cold front slowly approaches the region. We’ll see a gray start to the day with low clouds and areas of fog expected but this will burn off and give way to variably cloudy skies by late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures on Sunday will again be in the 70s to near 80° inland and mid to upper 60s along the coast. Dewpoints will climb to the upper 50s to mid-60s across the state making for a sticky day. As the cold front continues to approach the area Monday, we will see a chance for a few scattered showers Monday under mostly cloudy skies. It will be humid as well. Temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, a bit cooler due to more cloud cover expected. Tuesday will be similar with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few scattered showers. Tuesday’s temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s for most spots. The cold front will finally move into the state on Wednesday giving us a good chance for some much needed, steadier rainfall. Computer models are hinting at a disturbance moving out of the Southeastern U.S. Wednesday night and moving up the East Coast to possibly bring us another round of steady rainfall on Thursday. We’ll keep an eye on that over the next few days.

Today: Patchy fog early then partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs between 72°-79°, cooler along the coast with highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog developing. Lows between 54°-61°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Low clouds and fog early then variably cloudy, warm and more humid. Highs between 73°-79° inland and mid to upper 60s along the coast. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid with a few scattered showers possible. Highs between 67°-74°.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Few scattered showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

Wednesday: Rain likely. Humid. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

