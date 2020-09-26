One man killed after crash on I-95 off-ramp in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One man has died following a crash in Bangor Saturday morning.

Police were called to the I-95 northbound off-ramp near Exit 186 just before 9:30 a.m.

Officials believe the man inside never made the turn and went into the woods.

No word yet on what may have caused the crash.

No name is being released at this time.

“There was a passerby who was a former EMT. He and some other bystanders attempted first aid, but there’s very little they could do due to the entrapment of the individual.”

The Exit 186 off-ramp is expected to be closed for the next several hours as officials reconstruct the scene.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.