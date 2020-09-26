Advertisement

One man killed after crash on I-95 off-ramp in Bangor

The Exit 186 off-ramp is expected to be closed for the next several hours.
One man has died following a crash in Bangor Saturday morning.
One man has died following a crash in Bangor Saturday morning.(WABI)
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One man has died following a crash in Bangor Saturday morning.

Police were called to the I-95 northbound off-ramp near Exit 186 just before 9:30 a.m.

Officials believe the man inside never made the turn and went into the woods.

No word yet on what may have caused the crash.

No name is being released at this time.

“There was a passerby who was a former EMT. He and some other bystanders attempted first aid, but there’s very little they could do due to the entrapment of the individual.”

Asst. Chief Greg Hodge, Bangor Fire Dept.

The Exit 186 off-ramp is expected to be closed for the next several hours as officials reconstruct the scene.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Healthy Living

Mainers urged to continue cancer screenings amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Cancer Foundation said one in three Mainers will be diagnosed with cancer during their life, so it is critical to be screened.

News

WinterKids making changes to help keep kids active during the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
WinterKids knows it is more important than ever for kids to be outside and active, so the group is making some changes to keep its program going during the pandemic.

News

Acadia hoping for deferred maintenance help from American Outdoors Act

Updated: 16 hours ago
Acadia National Park sees around 3.5 million annual visitors every year. Churning out that much traffic takes its toll on infrastructure and the parks ability to keep it safe, and park officials at Acadia say they’re in need of $65 million for deferred maintenance and support infrastructure directly related to employees. But help might be on the way with Congress passing the Great American Outdoors Act.

News

Award winning musician comes to Bangor

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
They had hand sanitizing stations and sprayed painted circles six feet apart.

Latest News

News

Testimony continues in day two of Carine Reeves murder trial

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Evidence technicians gave the majority of testimony in day two of the Carine Reeves murder trial in Bangor.

News

Police identify victim of Thursday night’s deadly crash in Chester

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
olice have identified the victim of Thursday night’s deadly crash in Chester.

News

School, teen agree to end lawsuit over sexual assault note

Updated: 18 hours ago
School, teen agree to end lawsuit over sexual assault note

News

Alpaca farm gears up for National Alpaca Farm Weekend

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
This weekend, we celebrate National Alpaca Farm Days.

News

2020 Common Ground Fair to be held exclusively online

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
One of Maine’s biggest fairs has gone virtual this year due to COVID-19.

News

Augusta adds outdoor ballot box at City Hall

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
The city announced the addition of an outdoor ballot box at City Hall.