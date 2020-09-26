Mainers urged to continue cancer screenings amid pandemic

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Cancer is the No. 1 cause of death for Mainers but screenings have plummeted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prevent Cancer Foundation reported that 35% of Americans had screening scheduled but missed it.

The Maine Cancer Foundation said one in three Mainers will be diagnosed with cancer during their life, so it is critical to be screened.

“The key thing is to have a conversation with your doctor and ask what tests are right for you and make sure you get those screenings. Cancer doesn’t take a break — even during a pandemic,” MCCF Executive Director Cheryl Tucker said.

Tucker said health care may look different during the pandemic, but the best way to assess your cancer risk is to reach out to your doctor and to talk about your family’s health history.

