Maine CDC reports 28 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

31 new recoveries are being reported for a total of 4,538.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 28 new cases of coronavirus Saturday.

No new deaths are being reported.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 140.

There are now 582 active cases, down six from Friday.

York County, once again, saw the largest increase in cases overnight.

12 new cases are being reported there.

Officials continue to monitor several outbreaks there, including one at Sanford High School.

Cumberland County is reporting four new cases.

Three new cases have been detected in Kennebec County.

Six of Maine’s 16 counties each have one new case.

