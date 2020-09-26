Local bike group rides for firefighter recently diagnosed with ALS

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) -

A Firefighter with the Penobscot fire department was recently diagnosed with ALS. When a local biker group got word of the diagnosis, they wanted to help in any way possible.

A local hero in his community and a beloved member of his family, life changed in the blink of an eye for Jimmy Flannery when he was recently diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s Disease, otherwise known as ALS.

“You know jimmy has done so much for so many people, and for him to have to struggle with this it was definitely hard for us to hear that diagnosis

but you know we’re gonna be there to support him all the way though.”

Jimmy started feeling soar one day and went to his fire chief to let him know. Shortly after he was given the diagnosis. His fellow firefighters have

dearly missed him and continue to stand in his corner.

“The first guy on a scene if it’s up in this area, he’s always helping out his family mostly first, and he’s always there to help friends, and he’s always

really involved with the blue hill fair when that was running.”

Insert the Red Knights biker group which is made up of firefighters and their families. When they got word of Jimmy’s diagnosis they wanted to help in

any way possible.

“We believe in helping others, you pay it forward. We’re in the business of firefighting and EMS and that’s just what we do. So to help others in need is

something that makes our heart full.”

The group organized a bike ride, which started at the Orland town office that saw them ride past Jimmy’s house where his family gathered to see the kind gesture.

All the proceeds from the ride including a 50/50 raffle will go to Jim to support his fight against ALS.

