Annual S.W. Collins Anytime 5k Harvest Race goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

Runners and walkers laced up their sneakers and took off on the last weekend of annual 5-k in Caribou.
Runners and walkers laced up their sneakers and took off on the last weekend of annual 5-k in Caribou.(WAGM)
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Runners and walkers laced up their sneakers and took off on the last weekend of annual 5-k in Caribou.

The S-W Collins Anytime 5k Harvest Race also went virtual this year.

The event’s director says they normally do the race in the spring around June but had to postpone it due to COVID 19.

So they decided to do a different approach so they could still have the event.

“We decided to try to do a virtual type race and then we saw a race that was done in New Hampshire that was an anytime race so it’s not quite a virtual race but an anytime race is something that you run the actual course and you can do it anytime from a certain date beginning and ending so we decided that might work for our race and so we put it together,” says Event Director Leslie Jordan.

Over 40 runners took part today.

You have until Sunday at midnight to complete the race.

Details on the race’s course can be found on their Facebook page.

