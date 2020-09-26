Acadia hoping for deferred maintenance help from American Outdoor Act

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, Maine (WABI) -Acadia National Park sees around 3.5 million annual visitors every year.

Churning out that much traffic takes its toll on infrastructure and the parks ability to keep it safe, and park officials at Acadia say they’re in need of $65 million for deferred maintenance and support infrastructure directly related to employees.

But help might be on the way with Congress passing the Great American Outdoors Act; a $7 billion investment bill that will be spread across national parks all throughout the country for exactly the sort of thing Acadia National Park is looking for, according to Park Superintendent Kevin Schneider.

“This is a once in a career opportunity for all of us here in the National Parks Service to really address these deferred maintenance issues, said Park Superintendent.”

At the top of those issues for Acadia is the maintenance building.

It was built in the 1960s, and was declared structurally unsound in 2011. According to park officials, the building and many others like it at Park Headquarters are long past a few repairs.

“It’s time that these assets were simply replaced,” said Schneider. "They simply weren’t designed for today’s needs, our level of visitation today, and some have deteriorated to a point where it no longer makes sense to try to invest in them.

On Friday, the park hosted Rob Wallace, the Department of the Interior’s Assistant Secretary for Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

His office’s recommendations will play a key role in how the money from the bill is dispersed.

“A lot of the public doesn’t see what it takes to run a park,” Wallace said. “You come here and you see what it takes and how much it needs to be rehabilitated. It’s not going to be necessarily the sexy park of visitation, but it’s going to be a fundamental part of efficient and effective operation.”

The Interior’s report will be submitted in early November, and the park says it’s shovel-ready as soon as the funding comes through.

“If we do it well," said Wallace, “I think the American public is going to look back in five years when this moneys gone and say, ‘the park service showed they know what they’re doing.' Let’s think about doing it again.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.