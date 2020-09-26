Advertisement

4th Annual Pink Pumpkin Event Raises Money for Cancer Research

All proceeds given to various causes.
The pumpkins were sold alongside shirts and masks, with all proceeds going to cancer research.
By Ryan Mains
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - People in Palmyra bought specially colored pumpkins to help in the fight against cancer.

Pat White owns Pat’s Propane, but he grows a special brand of pink pumpkins on the side.

This was the fourth year of the pink pumpkin event, where he sells pumpkins for five dollars, with all proceeds going to a cancer awareness cause.

On top of the pink pumpkins, there was a special raffle for pumpkins decorated by the art teacher of Nikomis High School, and a few new items in the for masks and t-shirts.

Volunteers were happy to see people come from far and wide to support the event.

“We were so blown away by today, we had a lady from Presque Isle, Maine, we had people from Lincoln, we’ve had some people from Lewiston. We actually even had a gentleman who literally came from Connecticut,” said Lisa Neal, Pat’s daughter and one of several volunteers.

All proceeds this year went to the Champion the Cure challenge.

