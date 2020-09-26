20th Annual Beth C. Wright Walk for Life Held in Addison

ADDISON, Maine (WABI) - Not even the COVID-19 epidemic could stop people from coming out to walk for a good cause.

It was for the twentieth annual Beth C. Wright Walk for Life, which went for a smaller scale this year after the pandemic made the original plan for a larger scale event impossible.

Social distancing and mask wearing was encouraged during the opening ceremony, and people that couldn’t make the kick-off in Addison could sign up online and walk around their own communities.

Organizers behind the event said they were inspired by the people who came out to send a message of hope and unity.

“Cancer is something that seems to just devastate so many households,” said Joseph Wright, son of the walk’s namesake, “and being able to come here and share my faith of Jesus Christ with people is an amazing thing for me and to bring hope and see so many people with hope wanting to honor their loved ones.”

Organizers did hope to have a larger event, but ultimately recognized it was far too risky to do so.

“This year, we were hoping to make it a big twentieth anniversary walk, but because of the pandemic, we had to tone it down. But we really thought it was important we had some type of symbolic walk and that’s what we did today,” explained Michael Reisman, Executive Director of the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center."

For more info on how you can help the center, you can go to their website at https://www.bethwrightcancercenter.org/

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.