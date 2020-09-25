Advertisement

Testimony continues in day two of Carine Reeves murder trial

Reeves is charged with murdering Sally Shaw in 2017.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Evidence technicians gave the majority of testimony in day two of the Carine Reeves murder trial in Bangor.

Reeves is accused of killing 55-year-old Sally Shaw and leaving her on the side of a road in Cherryfield three years ago.

Prosecutors called State Police detectives to the stand to testify on what they discovered along Route 193 on the morning of July 19, 2017.

They testified to finding Shaw’s body by the road and a black Chevy Impala abandoned nearby.

They would later discover that was a rental car taken out in Shaw’s name.

Attorneys say they expect the trial to last for about two weeks.

Quaneysha Greeley, who says she was dating Reeves at the time, is expected to testify next week.

Greeley pleaded guilty to hindering the apprehension of Reeves in 2018.

The murder charge she faced was dismissed.

The state says her testimony will prove to the jury beyond a reasonable doubt that Reeves committed the murder.

