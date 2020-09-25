Survey finds nearly 70K Mainers did not have enough food in last week

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A new survey showed that hunger in Maine continues to be a growing problem.

Household Pulse Survey data released by the Census Bureau found that 68,000 adults in Maine said they did not have enough to eat in the last week.

That amounts to 7% of Maine’s population.

The survey found that 24,000 Mainers with children said their kids were not eating enough because their family could not afford food.

Hunger organizations are preparing for the problem to get worse.

“How we’re preparing is by making sure that our store of food and that our financial situation is prepared to handle some really significant growth this winter,” Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program Deputy Director Hannah Chatalbash said.

Nationally, one survey found that 23 million Americans don’t get enough to eat and one in four renters with children are behind on rent.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.