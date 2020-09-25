Advertisement

Survey finds nearly 70K Mainers did not have enough food in last week

Survey finds nearly 70K Mainers did not have enough food in last week
Survey finds nearly 70K Mainers did not have enough food in last week
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A new survey showed that hunger in Maine continues to be a growing problem.

Household Pulse Survey data released by the Census Bureau found that 68,000 adults in Maine said they did not have enough to eat in the last week.

That amounts to 7% of Maine’s population.

The survey found that 24,000 Mainers with children said their kids were not eating enough because their family could not afford food.

Hunger organizations are preparing for the problem to get worse.

“How we’re preparing is by making sure that our store of food and that our financial situation is prepared to handle some really significant growth this winter,” Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program Deputy Director Hannah Chatalbash said.

Nationally, one survey found that 23 million Americans don’t get enough to eat and one in four renters with children are behind on rent.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Drought creates dangerous wildfire conditions across Maine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
An ongoing drought in Maine has been the primary cause of nearly 1,000 wildfires this season.

News

One person dead, two injured in Chester crash, police say

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened around 8 p.m.

News

Acadia National Park announces vehicle reservations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It applies to the Sand Beach Entrance and Cadillac Summit Road.

News

Jill Biden to make stops in Blue Hill and Bangor, Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Dr. Jill Biden will make two stops in Maine, Friday.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

New book shares stories from Mainers on the hard times of the pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
WABI TV 5 News at 6

VOD Recordings

Maine prepares to use ranked-choice voting in the presidential election

Updated: 5 hours ago
WABI TV 5 News at 6

News

Little Free Library in Dexter hopes to inspire young readers

Updated: 5 hours ago
WABI TV5 News at 5:00

News

Millinocket Town Council votes to fire town manager

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
No word yet on who will take Davis' position.

News

Sara Gideon holds roundtable on rural healthcare in Maine

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
She spoke with hospital and healthcare officials on a variety of topics.

News

First trial in Maine since pandemic began starts in Bangor

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
40-year-old Carine Reeves of New York is charged with murdering 55-year-old Sally Shaw in Cherryfield more than three years ago.