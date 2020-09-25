Advertisement

Senator Collins tours new sawmill in West Enfield

This is the first new Greenfield sawmill built in the state since 2014.
Senator Susan Collins toured the facility Friday and met with employees.
Senator Susan Collins toured the facility Friday and met with employees.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ENFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A new saw mill in Penobscot County is bringing jobs to the area.

Pleasant River Lumber Co. opened in August in West Enfield.

Senator Susan Collins toured the facility Friday and met with employees.

Collins says this is a great addition to the forest industry in Maine.

It also gives a financial boost to the industry in the area after the closing of the Lincoln Paper and Tissue mill.

“It also has been particularly important at this time because it provides a market when the paper mills have been down for shorter logs. They’re making them into two-by-fours and other dimensional lumber, and it’s providing great jobs,” said Collins.

This is the first new Greenfield sawmill built in the state since 2014.

“The dedicated men and women at Pleasant River Lumber in West Enfield are committed to quality, excellence, and safety, making them a shining example of the outstanding work being done in Maine’s forest products industry. I will continue to work to support the skilled professionals who work in this industry, which serves as an economic engine throughout rural communities.”

Sen. Susan Collins

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Augusta adds outdoor ballot box at City Hall

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
The city announced the addition of an outdoor ballot box at City Hall.

News

Sen. Susan Collins concerned about the politicization of the Supreme Court

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
On Friday, Collins also voiced her concerns about some in the Democratic party wanting to pack the Supreme Court.

News

Fall foliage is here, and so are tourists

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Fall foliage is here!

News

Dover Foxcroft Police Chief denies accusations, bail set at $5K

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The attorney for Dover Foxcroft Police Chief Ryan Reardon says Reardon did not commit the crimes he was arrested for earlier this week..

Latest News

News

Maine DOE updates color-coded guide for schools, all counties remain green except for two

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Oxford County went from green to yellow.

News

Police chief and fired Millinocket town manager suing town, others

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The attorney for Davis and Worster says his clients are the victims of a smear campaign and “small town politics.”

News

Sanford High School to offer COVID-19 testing to students, staff after outbreak

Updated: 9 hours ago
A total of 12 people at the school have tested positive for the virus, according to school officials.

News

Maine National Guard heading to the Southwest border.

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Maine National Guard members being deployed to Southwest border

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The approximately 120 members of the 262nd Engineer Company will deploy in October to support of COVID-19 response operations along the Southwest border

News

Ellsworth Community Music Institute holds outdoor show

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Ellsworth Community Music Institute put on it’s first live concert since February today on the porch of the Woodlawn Museum.