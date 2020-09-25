Senator Collins tours new sawmill in West Enfield

WEST ENFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A new saw mill in Penobscot County is bringing jobs to the area.

Pleasant River Lumber Co. opened in August in West Enfield.

Senator Susan Collins toured the facility Friday and met with employees.

Collins says this is a great addition to the forest industry in Maine.

I visited Pleasant River Lumber in West Enfield & met with the dedicated men & women who are helping to keep the sawmill strong. Our forest products industry sustains rural communities. I’m glad the jobs of these hardworking Mainers were supported through the PPP I co-authored. pic.twitter.com/BFM49iYxYj — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) September 25, 2020

It also gives a financial boost to the industry in the area after the closing of the Lincoln Paper and Tissue mill.

“It also has been particularly important at this time because it provides a market when the paper mills have been down for shorter logs. They’re making them into two-by-fours and other dimensional lumber, and it’s providing great jobs,” said Collins.

This is the first new Greenfield sawmill built in the state since 2014.

“The dedicated men and women at Pleasant River Lumber in West Enfield are committed to quality, excellence, and safety, making them a shining example of the outstanding work being done in Maine’s forest products industry. I will continue to work to support the skilled professionals who work in this industry, which serves as an economic engine throughout rural communities.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.