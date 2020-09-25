Advertisement

Sen. Susan Collins concerned about the politicization of the Supreme Court

On Friday, Collins also voiced her concerns about some in the Democratic party wanting to pack the Supreme Court.
(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEST ENFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins says the increasing politicization of the Supreme Court is a huge problem for the country.

We caught up with Collins Friday during a campaign stop in West Enfield.

Collins has announced she does not believe the Senate should vote on the next Supreme Court nominee prior to the election and would vote no if it happens.

She says she opposes turning the Supreme Court into a political body.

“I’ve upheld that in every vote. It’s why I voted for three of President Obama’s nominees to the Supreme Court. They did not share my political philosophy, but they clearly were qualified, had the experience, the adherence to the rule of law, the faith in our Constitution, and the integrity to serve on the court. I’ve applied exactly those same standards to all of the judicial nominees who I have been called upon to judge,” said Collins.

Collins says she does not weigh the political consequences when making decisions.

President Trump says he will pick a woman to the fill the vacant Supreme Court seat, possibly as early as Saturday.

