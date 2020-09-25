Advertisement

School, teen agree to end lawsuit over sexual assault note

Cape Elizabeth School
Cape Elizabeth School(WABI)
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Cape Elizabeth School Department has agreed to remove any record of discipline against a student who posted a note about sexual assault last year.

The Portland Press Herald reports the move is part of a proposed settlement that would end an almost yearlong lawsuit.

16-year-old Aela Mansmann sued the district for suspending her for posting a note that said there was “a rapist” at the school.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine is representing Mansmann and won a temporary restraining order to block the suspension.

An attorney for the school said the settlement preserves the district’s ability to discipline students for bullying.

