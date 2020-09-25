Sanford High School to offer COVID-19 testing to students, staff after outbreak

SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - The Sanford School Department is offering COVID-19 testing to all students and staff at the high school and the regional technical center in response to the outbreak at the school.

A total of 12 people at the school have tested positive for the virus, according to school officials.

The school district is partnering with the state to offer the free testing on Friday and Saturday.

The testing will be held at the high school parking lot from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

School officials said the testing will be a drive-thru experience, so no one will need to get out of their vehicle.

All tests will be done at the state lab in Augusta, and results will be returned in about three days.

The school district is strongly recommending that all students and staff participate in the testing or complete testing through another health care provider.

In a letter sent to parents, the school district said failing to complete testing could impact return access to school facilities and in-person learning.

Officials said an appointment for testing must be made online ahead of time.

