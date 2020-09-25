Advertisement

Sanford High School to offer COVID-19 testing to students, staff after outbreak

A total of 12 people at the school have tested positive for the virus, according to school officials.
A total of 12 people at the school have tested positive for the virus, according to school officials.(Gray tv)
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - The Sanford School Department is offering COVID-19 testing to all students and staff at the high school and the regional technical center in response to the outbreak at the school.

A total of 12 people at the school have tested positive for the virus, according to school officials.

The school district is partnering with the state to offer the free testing on Friday and Saturday.

The testing will be held at the high school parking lot from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

School officials said the testing will be a drive-thru experience, so no one will need to get out of their vehicle.

All tests will be done at the state lab in Augusta, and results will be returned in about three days.

The school district is strongly recommending that all students and staff participate in the testing or complete testing through another health care provider.

In a letter sent to parents, the school district said failing to complete testing could impact return access to school facilities and in-person learning.

Officials said an appointment for testing must be made online ahead of time.

Copyright 2020 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine National Guard heading to the Southwest border.

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Maine National Guard members being deployed to Southwest border

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The approximately 120 members of the 262nd Engineer Company will deploy in October to support of COVID-19 response operations along the Southwest border

News

Ellsworth Community Music Institute holds outdoor show

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Ellsworth Community Music Institute put on it’s first live concert since February today on the porch of the Woodlawn Museum.

News

Survey finds nearly 70K Mainers did not have enough food in last week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A new survey showed that hunger in Maine continues to be a growing problem.

Latest News

News

Drought creates dangerous wildfire conditions across Maine

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
An ongoing drought in Maine has been the primary cause of nearly 1,000 wildfires this season.

News

One person dead, two injured in Chester crash, police say

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened around 8 p.m.

News

Acadia National Park announces vehicle reservations

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It applies to the Sand Beach Entrance and Cadillac Summit Road.

News

Jill Biden to make stops in Blue Hill and Bangor, Friday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Dr. Jill Biden will make two stops in Maine, Friday.

VOD Recordings

New book shares stories from Mainers on the hard times of the pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
WABI TV 5 News at 6

VOD Recordings

Maine prepares to use ranked-choice voting in the presidential election

Updated: 13 hours ago
WABI TV 5 News at 6