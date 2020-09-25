Police identify victim of Thursday night’s deadly crash in Chester

CHESTER Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the victim of Thursday night’s deadly crash in Chester.

Police say 51-year-old Christian Dow of New York was driving on the South Chester Road around 8 p.m., when he failed to stop at the intersection with the Access Road.

We’re told Dow crossed in front of a tractor-trailer.

Police say the truck driver tried to avoid the crash, but the front of his truck slammed into the driver’s side of Dow’s vehicle.

Dow was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Dow was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the truck was flown to a Bangor hospital with unknown injuries.

