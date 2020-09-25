Police chief and fired Millinocket town manager suing town, others

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Controversy continues to swirl in Millinocket.

The town council voted Thursday to fire Town Manager John Davis.

Friday, Davis and Police Chief Craig Worster have announced they are suing.

The attorney for Davis and Worster has provided TV5 with a copy of the yet to be filed suit against more than a dozen defendants that include members of the council, the deputy chief, and the town itself.

Davis is accused of not properly fetting the chief’s employment history before he was hired.

Davis is also accused of failing to put Worster on administrative leave while an investigation could be conducted.

Earlier this year, Deputy Chief Janet Theriault filed a complaint against the chief

In it, she claims workplace and sexual harassment.

Earlier this week TV5 learned Davis had dismissed the complaints against Worster and decided no discipline was necessary..

The attorney for Davis and Worster says his clients are the victims of a smear campaign and “small town politics.”

They are seeking an unspecified amount of money for what their attorney calls longstanding and permanent damages.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.