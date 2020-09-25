Advertisement

Partly Sunny & Unseasonably Mild both Weekend Days

By Chris Ewing
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A moisture starved warm front will bring little more than a few clouds to Maine as it slowly works north across the state tonight and early tomorrow morning. Tonight, will be rather mild as low temps hold in the mid 40s to low 50s, under a mostly to partly clear sky.

A southerly breeze on the back side of high pressure slipping off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline will bring Maine a partly to mostly sunny and mild start to our weekend tomorrow, with high temps running in the 70s to near 80 degrees across interior parts of the state, with slightly cooler temps being found right along the coast. The southerly breeze will bring Maine a warm and somewhat more humid Sunday, with temps climbing into the 70s to near 80 degrees. The southerly wind will help pull some moisture into New England Sunday and that will cause the sky to range from partly to mostly cloudy, with nothing more than a widely scattered shower expected across the Pine Tree State.

The combination of an upper level trough moving into the Northeast and a couple of developing storms pulling a series of frontal system into New England will bring our region a better chance of seeing some steadier shower activity as we progress through next week. The upper level trough swinging from the Great Lakes Region into the Ohio River Valley will cause the series of storms to develop south of New England next week and each storm has the potential of bringing some showers to our region as the storms move north through the Northeast. At this point in time it appears that the best shot of seeing some steadier and heavier much needed rainfall would occur as a rather well developed storm moves north through New England sometime between Tuesday night and early Thursday morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, with a light south wind and low temps in the 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and mild, with a south breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the 70s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, widely scattered showers possible late north, with a south wind between 8 and 16 mph and high temps in the upper 60s at the coast and 70s to near 80 inland.

Monday: Variably cloudy, possible scattered showers and high temps in the upper 60s and 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, possible scattered showers and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Blustery, with periods of rain likely and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

