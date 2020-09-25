UPDATE: One person dead, two injured in Chester crash

CHESTER, Maine (WABI) - We’re following a developing story in Chester at this hour.

There’s been a serious motor vehicle crash on the Access Road.

That’s according to the Lincoln Fire Department’s Facebook page.

We don’t know how many people were involved or the extent of injuries at this hour.

You’re asked to avoid exit 227 and the area.

We have a reporter on the scene gathering more details.

