Mix of Sun & Clouds, Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will be stalled just south of our state today. High pressure building into the region will bring us a pleasant day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures a bit cooler than yesterday. High temperatures will top off in the 60s to around 70° which is still near or a bit above average for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s for nighttime lows.

The cold front will lift back to the north as a warm front Saturday morning. A southerly breeze behind the front will usher warmer and more humid air into the region for the weekend. We’ll see partly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the 70s to near 80° inland and mid to upper 60s along the coast due to an onshore breeze. Sunday will be a warm and more humid day as a cold front slowly approaches the region. We’ll likely see some patchy fog and low clouds to start the day Sunday followed by breaks of sunshine by late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 70s to near 80° inland and mid to upper 60s along the coast. As the cold front continues to approach the area Monday, we will see a chance for a few scattered showers Monday under mostly cloudy skies. It will be humid as well. Temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s, a bit cooler due to more cloud cover expected. Plan on a muggy stretch of weather through midweek with a chance of showers each day as well. The best chance of showers looks to come on Wednesday.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 62°-72°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 42°-52°. Light south wind.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds and warmer. Highs between 72°-79°, cooler along the coast with highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Patchy fog early then variably cloudy and more humid. Highs between 73°-79° inland and mid to upper 60s along the coast.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid with a few scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

