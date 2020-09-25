Maine National Guard members being deployed to Southwest border

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Soldiers from the Maine National Guard are heading to the Southwest border next month, to help border patrol agents.

The approximately 120 members of the 262nd Engineer Company will deploy in October to support of COVID-19 response operations.

The 262nd Engineer Company is based out of Westbrook and Sanford.

“The Maine National Guard is always ready to support our state and nation, whether at home or overseas,” said Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine’s adjutant general. “We are confident in the unit leadership and remain committed to all our soldiers and their families throughout the deployment cycle.”

According to a statement by the Maine National Guard, the approximately 120 soldiers will provide “mission-enhancing support to CBP, enabling CBP to more effectively address cross-border safety and security challenges.”

All of the 262nd’s engineering equipment will remain in Maine, since it is not required for the mission.

The request for assistance was approved by the Secretary of Defense back in March.

