Advertisement

Maine DOE updates color-coded guide for schools, all counties remain green except for two

The next update is scheduled for Friday, October 2, 2020.
Oxford County went from green to yellow.
Oxford County went from green to yellow.(WJHG/WECP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Education has updated its color codes for schools that guide them on safely returning to class.

Oxford County went from green to yellow.

York County’s color remains yellow.

All of the other counties stayed green. However, officials continue to monitor Androscoggin County due to the increase of COVID-19 cases there.

York County moved from green to yellow last week with the increase in COVID-19 cases there.

Green means a low risk of coronavirus spread allowing for in-person instruction.

A yellow designation suggests an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread, and schools should consider hybrid learning.

Many schools in the state are already taking that approach.

Red means there’s a high risk with a recommendation for no in-person instruction.

The next update is scheduled for Friday, October 2, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police chief and fired Millinocket town manager suing town, others

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The attorney for Davis and Worster says his clients are the victims of a smear campaign and “small town politics.”

News

Sanford High School to offer COVID-19 testing to students, staff after outbreak

Updated: 6 hours ago
A total of 12 people at the school have tested positive for the virus, according to school officials.

News

Maine National Guard heading to the Southwest border.

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Maine National Guard members being deployed to Southwest border

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The approximately 120 members of the 262nd Engineer Company will deploy in October to support of COVID-19 response operations along the Southwest border

Latest News

News

Ellsworth Community Music Institute holds outdoor show

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Ellsworth Community Music Institute put on it’s first live concert since February today on the porch of the Woodlawn Museum.

News

Survey finds nearly 70K Mainers did not have enough food in last week

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A new survey showed that hunger in Maine continues to be a growing problem.

News

Drought creates dangerous wildfire conditions across Maine

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
An ongoing drought in Maine has been the primary cause of nearly 1,000 wildfires this season.

News

One person dead, two injured in Chester crash, police say

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened around 8 p.m.

News

Acadia National Park announces vehicle reservations

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It applies to the Sand Beach Entrance and Cadillac Summit Road.

News

Jill Biden to make stops in Blue Hill and Orono Friday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Dr. Jill Biden will make two stops in Maine, Friday.