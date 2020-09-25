Maine DOE updates color-coded guide for schools, all counties remain green except for two

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Education has updated its color codes for schools that guide them on safely returning to class.

Oxford County went from green to yellow.

York County’s color remains yellow.

All of the other counties stayed green. However, officials continue to monitor Androscoggin County due to the increase of COVID-19 cases there.

York County moved from green to yellow last week with the increase in COVID-19 cases there.

MEDIA RELEASE: Mills Administration Updates COVID-19 School Health Advisory System https://t.co/gMxWpu8NGN — ME Dept of Education (@mdoenews) September 25, 2020

Green means a low risk of coronavirus spread allowing for in-person instruction.

A yellow designation suggests an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread, and schools should consider hybrid learning.

Many schools in the state are already taking that approach.

Red means there’s a high risk with a recommendation for no in-person instruction.

The next update is scheduled for Friday, October 2, 2020.

