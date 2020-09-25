Advertisement

Maine CDC reporting 28 more cases of coronavirus in the state

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is reporting 28 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

There are no new deaths Friday.

29 more people have recovered from the virus for a total of 4,507.

Active cases decreased by nine. There are now 588 active cases.

York county, again saw the largest increase.

Eight new cases are being reported there as officials continue to monitor several outbreaks.

Androscoggin County reported the second largest jump with seven new cases for a total of 705.

Kennebec and Oxford Counties are each reporting two new cases.

Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Aroostook, and Franklin Counties are each reporting one new case.

