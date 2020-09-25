FirstPark unveils plans for community dog park

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The week of September 21st is National Dog Week.

FirstPark in Oakland is announcing plans for a new space for our four-legged friends.

FirstPark plans to put a multi-acre dog park inside the area used by businesses and community members.

Executive Director Jim Dinkle hopes employees will be able to bring their dogs to work and use the space for fresh air and exercise.

We spoke with businesses at FirstPark about the opportunities this will bring.

“We’re all trying to get out an enjoy ourselves in ways that we can, but even here in FirstPark Development Center, I mean, you know, the neighbors, everybody walks their dogs and tries to get exercise," said Heidi Wessels, Operations Manager at Kennebec Veterinary. "So you see everybody just even locally, I think this is gonna be a huge asset for everybody living here and anybody around.”

The park will be privately funded using grants, foundations, and community donations.

It’s set to open summer of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.