Fall foliage is here, and so are tourists

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Currier’s Flying Service offers flights to folks eager to take in the gorgeous views of Moosehead Lake.

Leaves are changing color, bringing another element to these rolling hills.

Currier, along with others, have made seeing the fall foliage into its own industry.

“We’ve been really busy all summer long. When we started the summer with this virus going around, we really didn’t know what to expect. Like right now, we’re almost at the peak, and it’s spectacular. It’s better up here than it is a lot of times anywhere else," said Roger Currier.

In a summer where tourism is booming here in Greenville, the fall foliage industry is seeing much of the same. People coming from far and wide to see these pretty cool views.

“We’ve seen a lot more tourists up here this summer than normal. Well, they’re just looking forward to seeing what we have up here every year. We always try and do the best job possible, get in the colors for them," said Currier.

“My son and my daughter wanted to take a plane ride, so we thought why not? And then the foliage is beautiful, so we’re hoping to get a twofer. I’ve lived in Maine my whole life, and this was the first time I’ve been up to this area. It’s absolutely gorgeous. I don’t know why I’ve never been here before in my life," said the Hinckley family, who came up from Freeport.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.