Ellsworth Community Music Institute holds outdoor show

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth Community Music Institute put on it’s first live concert since February today on the porch of the Woodlawn Museum.

Concert goers were treated to classical music played by the three of the institute’s faculty cellists. The Ellsworth Community Music Institute’s monthly concert series was cut short this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers, musicians and concert goers say they were long overdue to relax and enjoy some outdoor, mid-day music.

“There are a lot of people, and they are safely distanced and everybody’s wearing a mask, and we’re outdoors and it’s breezy," said Nancy Coulter, Executive Artistic Director at ECMI. "And how could Woodlawn be any prettier? I think this is about the most beautiful setting we could ask for.”

Ellsworth Community Music says they hope for another good weather day in October to hopefully get one in one more outdoor concert.

