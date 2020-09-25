Advertisement

Drought creates dangerous wildfire conditions across Maine

(AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - The drought conditions across Maine have created dangerous wildfire conditions, keeping members of the Maine Forest Service busy.

So far this year, Maine forest rangers have put out 985 wildfires.

“It’s been 10 to 20 years since we’ve have this many fires,” Maine Forest Ranger Specialist Kent Nelson said.

The drought, which started in May, has now brought extreme or severe drought conditions to much of the state, which only adds fuel to wildfires.

