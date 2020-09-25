Advertisement

Dover Foxcroft Police Chief denies accusations, bail set at $5K

The attorney handling the case for the state says Reardon has been on suicide watch at the jail.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Reardon appeared before a judge via video conference from Penobscot County Jail this afternoon to face charges of aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

The attorney handling the case for the state says Reardon has been on suicide watch at the jail. Court documents say last month, Reardon got into an argument with a woman he was having an affair with, choked her, and threw her to the floor.

The woman told authorities he blamed her for ruining his life, saying he was going to lose his job. The documents say he then tried to strangle her again, came at her with a gun, then put the gun in his mouth.

“We would draw your attention to the significant safety concerns we have,” said District Attorney Andrew Robinson. “We focus on the fact that Mr. Reardon is alleged to have strangled (victim’s name) and immediately afterwards manifested suicidal ideations. He also made statements that his behavior was (victim’s name) fault, and he blamed the situation that he was in on her.”

“She talked about going there and bringing a bottle of Jack Daniels with her, becoming highly intoxicated with a specific role of confronting him,” said defense attorney Walt McKee. “Ryan has specifically indicated in the interviews that the allegations here are not true. That he did not do any of this at all. So in respect to the suggestion that he is suicidal, he’s homicidal, he did this, he has specifically indicated that did not happen.”

The judge set bail at five thousand dollars.

Reardon can’t have contact with the alleged victim, have any weapons, and must undergo a mental health evaluation.

He’s due back in court in Piscataquis County in November.

