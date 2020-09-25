Award winning musician comes to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -An award-winning musician was in Bangor on Friday night.

People headed to the Cross Insurance Center to see Chris Ross.

He was the 2014 New England Music Awards Songwriter of the Year.

It was part of an ‘Evening at Paul Bunyan Park.’

This is the second time the Cross Insurance Center has put on a musical event outside the venue since the pandemic started.

“With everything going on right now, these events are even more important. It gets folks out, it gives them some sense of normalcy or whatever the new normal is going to be. Considering how our last ‘Evening at Paul Bunyan Park’ went and how successful and how good tonight is going so far, could there be more in the future? I’d say there’s a very good chance of that.”

With this pandemic, comes safety precautions.

They had hand sanitizing stations and sprayed painted circles six feet apart.

General Manager, Tony Vail, said to have this event come together is really a team effort.

Chris Ross live on stage until 7:30!

