Augusta adds outdoor ballot box at City Hall

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With election day just over a month away, the city of Augusta is preparing for voters amid the pandemic.

The city announced the addition of an outdoor ballot box at City Hall.

This will provide a contact-free voting option for residents.

According to city officials, the box will be double-locked, sanitized, and emptied frequently.

“This will allow residents, registered voters, who have an absentee ballot to deposit their ballot right at City Center," said Economic Development Director Keith Luke. "What we’re hoping is that it will make people comfortable with yet another way that they can deliver their ballot securely and participate in the upcoming election.”

Registered voters can request an absentee ballot then mail it in or drop it in the box.

The city will also allow residents to vote in-person several weeks prior to the election.

