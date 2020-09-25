Area schools holding senior games at the start of fall season

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Senior games are traditionally held at the end of the year, but with the threat of COVID-19 shutting everything down again, many athletic directors have decided to hold senior day at the start of the season for this unusual fall.

“That’s the thing that AD’s met this summer and found out that we were going to have a potential season not knowing how long it would be,” says Penquis Valley athletic director Jason Mills, “Now why wait till the end, when there might not be an end. Have that first game and have that be for the seniors out there, and get them recognized because the seniors last spring did not get recognized.”

“We’ve got 10 scheduled. We’re doing our senior games the second game," says Central athletic director Jared Foster, "Where we don’t have fans, I didn’t want to have give tickets out for the first game. That would’ve been a little confusing for parents. So, what we’re doing is the second home game. I’m giving four tickets per senior, and be able to pick whatever four they want to come watch them for that game, for the day. They will be streamed online for everybody else. But that day, it should be special for the kids, and special for the parents to get recognized.”

