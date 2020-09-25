Advertisement

Alpaca farm gears up for National Alpaca Farm Weekend

Alpaca
Alpaca(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

This weekend, we celebrate National Alpaca Farm Days.

Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm in Unity is gearing up for the big weekend, despite uncertainty about how many visitors they’ll get.

The farm, located directly across from the Common Ground Fair site, benefits greatly every year from the fair’s foot traffic, which is usually

more than 60,000 people.

This year, due to COVID-19, the fair will be all virtual.

But Northern Solstice will be open as usual.

They’re hoping people will come and celebrate their animals.

“We’ll be demonstrating fiber and showing off thirty-seven beautiful alpacas, including two brand new babies.”

The farm will be open from ten to five both Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on visiting Northern Solstice, you can go to their website https://mainealpacaexperience.com/

