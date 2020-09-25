Advertisement

Acadia National Park announces vehicle reservations

Vehicle reservations are available for purchase only online.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Acadia National Park is launching a new pilot program to make things a bit easier for visitors.

Officials have created a vehicle reservation system.

“The majority of the park is open just as it has always been, including access to all of the carriage roads and all but a few hiking trails,” said Superintendent Kevin Schneider. “If you want to visit the park’s most popular areas during peak times with your vehicle, you now have the opportunity to guarantee access with a reservation. If you walk or bike into a vehicle reservation area, reservations are not required.”

It applies to the Sand Beach Entrance and Cadillac Summit Road.

“As a pilot to prepare for the 2021 season, reservations will be required for vehicles to enter the Sand Beach Entrance and Cadillac Summit Road from October 1 to 18, 2020.... The Sand Beach Entrance will require vehicle reservations from 7 am to 5 pm. The Cadillac Summit Road will require vehicle reservations from 4:30 am to 6:30 pm. All reservations provide a timed entry, but do not require a departure time. Reservations do not guarantee a specific parking space. If you leave the area with your vehicle, you need another reservation to re-enter. In addition to having a valid entrance pass, reservations must be purchased for $2.00 each online; reservations will not be sold at the park. Commercial tour operators with a valid Commercial Use Authorization and accredited school groups with an authorized entrance fee waiver do not require a vehicle reservation during the pilot in October. Conducting a pilot of the vehicle reservation system in October will help the park prepare a full season of vehicle reservations in 2021."

The new system is in an effort to reduce traffic and allow park-goers to plan ahead.

New signs are going up at the park to alert people of the change.

'Preparations are well underway for the vehicle reservation pilot: new signage is in place informing people of the change, the base of the Cadillac Summit Road has been retrofitted to verify reservations, and informational rack cards about the vehicle reservation system are widely distributed."

For more information visit nps.gov/acad

